Manushi Chhillar has us hooked with her Manish Malhotra ivory sari

Manushi Chhillar seems to be in love with intricately designed saris. Be it the Tarun Tahiliani sari, which she wore in London or the lovely blue one from Sabyasachi, the reigning Miss World has shown that when it comes to traditional wear, she believes in “the more, the better.”

Ever since winning her crown, the Haryana girl has been seen worn the top designers in the country, including Manish Malhotra, whose baby pink sari, she donned during the contest. And this time again, the 20-year-old stepped out in a gorgeous ivory number from the designer, which has us hooked.

”The most beautiful woman in the world,” as Malhotra described Chhillar in his Instagram post, was decked in an intricately embroidered organza sari, which she teamed with a matching blouse with floral threadwork. Though the sari was a stunning piece, we especially love the fringe detailing on the sleeves of Chhillar’s blouse, which gave an element of playful elegance.

Stylist Sheefa J Gilani chose to accessorise with a choker and a pair of danglers from Isharya. The Miss World rounded out her look with nude make-up, smokey eyes and soft curls. Check out her look here.

Here are some other instances of Chhillar in saris.

We think her traditional look was simply beautiful. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

