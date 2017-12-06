Manushi Chhillar looks radiant in a dreamy grey Sabyasachi sari, but is it too much for a day event?

Miss World Manushi Chhillar during a parade show at DRDO complex. (Source: APH Images) Miss World Manushi Chhillar during a parade show at DRDO complex. (Source: APH Images)

Fashionistas, Bollywood celebs and beauty queens seem to share an immense love for Sabyasachi saris and Manushi Chhillar is no different. Recently, the reigning Miss World was spotted in a dreamy number from the designer during a parade at the DRDO complex, New Delhi.

Though it was a day event, Chhillar came out all guns blazing in a glamorous grey sari. The 20-year-old chose, to wear an extravagantly studded and sequinned blouse and underskirt, which she balanced out with a sheer grey sari draped around her. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani cinched a chic belt around Chhillar’s waist to match the tone of her attire and we think it being a day event, was a little over the top. However, we couldn’t find a fault with the styling.

For the make-up, Chhillar chose a nude palette and rounded out her look with her soft curls and her crowning glory – the crown of Miss World.

Manushi Chhillar in Sabyasachi. (Source: APH Images) Manushi Chhillar in Sabyasachi. (Source: APH Images)

Source: APH Images Source: APH Images

Source: APH Images Source: APH Images

It’s not the first time the Miss World has charmed us in beautiful Sabyasachi designs. Prior to this, Chhillar had turned muse for ace designer Sabyasachi where she donned three custom-made saris.

We think she looks beautiful in all of them, including this one but it was a little too extravagant for a daytime event. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd