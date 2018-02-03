Manushi Chhillar gives us summer fashion goals in an Anita Dongre floral dress

Manushi Chhillar looks summer ready. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram) Manushi Chhillar looks summer ready. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram)

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who brought the coveted crown to India after 17 years has often spoken about social causes during her media interactions. And now the 20-year-old has become an active contributor to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene wherein she will join her Miss World sisters. In the first leg of the campaign, the Haryana girl wore a refreshing mini dress from the house of Anita Dongre’s Grassroot collection and we think she looked lovely.

The white dress with gold detailing was cinched at the waist with a golden belt to accentuate her svelte figure. With side-parted sleek hair and gold strappy heels, she complemented her look with a pair of contemporary earrings from Eurumme Jewellery. Check out her pictures here.

Chhillar also wowed us when she stepped out in a blue-black beaded tulle outfit from Zara Umrigar’s collection at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards. Stylist Sheefa Gilani added some glamour to her look with a pair of danglers and matching statement rings on each hand from Karishma Mehra’s collection. Gilani also accessorised the outfit with diamond bracelets on one hand, which is the only element we feel that could have been forgone.

