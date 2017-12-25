Manushi Chhillar gives last-minute Christmas dress inspiration in this cute red mini

Manushi Chhillar looks simply stylish in a red mini skirt and high-neck sweater. (Source: manushichhillar/Instagram) Manushi Chhillar looks simply stylish in a red mini skirt and high-neck sweater. (Source: manushichhillar/Instagram)

Designer saris or stunning gowns, Manushi Chhillar’s flamboyant fashion list had been growing since she was crowned Miss World. The same can be said about her winter dressing too. Ever since the beginning of winter, Chhillar has been giving us quite a few interesting style statements. Be it her mesh dress paired with a furry plaid coat or her black leather jacket paired with denims and crop top, the 20-year-old seems to be striking the right fashion notes.

Once again, Chhillar did not disappoint as she was recently spotted spending some Christmas cheer in a red mini skirt paired with a red turtle-neck sweater featuring black striped detailing on the sleeves. But what really worked was the winter signature style of a pair of brown knee-length boots.

We also think it was clever on her part that she chose to give accessories a total miss. She rounded off her look with sleek straight hair, perfectly lined eyes and deep-coloured lips. Take a glimpse of the look:

We think she looks great and her outfit might serve as inspiration if you are thinking what to wear tonight. Wouldn’t you want to try out her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd