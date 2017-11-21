Manushi Chhillar follows holistic beauty regime, says skincare expert

Manushi Chillar was very particular about her diet, says skincare expert. (Source: File Photo) Manushi Chillar was very particular about her diet, says skincare expert. (Source: File Photo)

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a hardworking girl and diligently follows a holistic beauty regime, says Amit Karkhanis, her official skincare expert.

“Manushi is hardworking, and being a medical student she understands her body extremely well, and realises that beauty requires a holistic approach and a diligent regimen. She inherits a lot of her beauty from her mother. It was good to cheer for her alongside her family, including her father, brother, sister and mother, who were all present in China,” said Karkhanis.

Manushi won the Miss World title in Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. She topped 118 contestants from all over the world to bring glory to India after 16 years.

Karkhanis, who is the founder of Dr. Tvacha Clinic, a laser technology centre for skin and hair, was with Manushi through the final stages of her competition. He was the official skincare expert for FBB Colors Femina Miss India and went on with the team to Sanya for the final round.

He says Manushi was confident throughout and bit nervous as well.

“She had the euphoria, nervousness and also was in a state of shock when she was announced the winner. She was very particular about her diet. She does follow advise pretty well, and is a hardworking girl who follows all instructions very well,” he told IANS.

“She is blessed with good skin, and was the ideal contender for Miss World,” added the 42-year-old, who is based in Mumbai.

Manushi is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000, the last for India.

