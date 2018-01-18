Manushi Chhillar’s shimmery red mini at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch will give you party wear goals

Manushi Chhillar’s Falguni and Shane Peacock dress gets a thumbs up from us. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram) Manushi Chhillar’s Falguni and Shane Peacock dress gets a thumbs up from us. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram)

From effortlessly donning ethnic wears to nailing contemporary outfits like a pro, Manushi Chhillar’s sartorial choices have mostly been impressive. This time too, the new Miss World did not disappoint as she attended the calendar launch of Dabboo Ratnani wearing a red mini dress, where she made her debut on the coveted calendar in a semi-sheer tutu with a disco-striped bodice.

The 20-year-old looked party-ready in a shimmery dress from Falguni and Shane Peacock. Featuring a deep V-neckline, it looked more like a wrap dress, cinched at the waist. Giving accessories a total miss, she teamed her outfit with a pair of golden strappy heels.

Make-up and hairstylist Amelia rounded off her look with a neutral palette, smokey eyes, red lips and styled her hair in beautiful waves.

Chhillar was also spotted wearing a heavily embroidered bodycon dress by designer Rocky S teamed with statement danglers and a couple of rings from The Stylease. She gave finishing touches to her look with thickly-lined eyes and a straight sleek hairdo.

We think Chhillar was elegance personified in both the ensembles, but what do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

