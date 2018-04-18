Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Shilpa Shetty: B-town celebs show how to incorporate SOOTHING blue in your wardrobe

Keep your summer fashion on point with soothing blue outfits. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram) Keep your summer fashion on point with soothing blue outfits. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram)

From ice blue to aquamarine blue, having a cool blue outfit in this scorching heat is a must as it adds a hint of subtlety to any look. From Manushi Chhillar to Shilpa Shetty, this season, take cues from these B-town celebs on how to nail the soothing hue in different ways.

Manushi Chhillar

The Miss World was recently spotted attending an event wearing an ice-blue lace dress from Aprere. The outfit featured a halter neckline and beautiful cut-out detail in the hem. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani accessorised her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and a bracelet from Isharya and a pair of strappy shoes. Minimal make-up with sleek hair rounded off her look.

Esha Gupta

The Baadshaho actor was spotted in a blue floor-length, denim maxi dress that featured a plunging neckline along with floral embroidery and button details on it. We like how it is cinched at the waistline, which holds the otherwise flowy dress in place. She further paired it with a satchel handbag, sandals, and oversized sunnies.

Esha Gupta in a denim dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta in a denim dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sagarika Ghatge

Ghatge looked stunning in an ice blue anarkali from Sana Barreja’s Spring/Summer’18 collection ‘Rhearn’. The long sleeves outfit featured floral prints and pleated side panels on it. It also featured a matching belt cinched at the waist, which accentuated Ghatge’s svelte figure. We like how stylist Vedika Ghotge kept her accessories minimal. A dewy sheen and half-tied hair gave finishing touches to her look.

Shilpa Shetty

Shetty opted for a blue printed dress featuring a collared neckline from Anita Dongre. She further teamed it with a broad tie-detail belt that cinched the flowy outfit at the waist and also gave it an interesting look. A statement watch, a black bag, dark sunnies and a pair of peep-toe heels rounded off her look.

Shilpa Shetty in a blue Anita Dongre outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty in a blue Anita Dongre outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajal Aggarwal

While walking down the airport, the actor looked cute and stylish in a House of Eda in a colour block denim dress. She gave her look a nerdy touch with a pair of geeky glasses and accessorised with a pair of white sneakers. Minimal make-up and sleek hair completed her look.

Which actor’s look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd