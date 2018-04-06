Manushi Chhillar or Aditi Rao Hydari: Whose Anita Dongre ensemble do you prefer?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Manushi Chhillar both opted for Anita Dongre outfits while attending different events. (Source: Instagram; Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari and Manushi Chhillar both opted for Anita Dongre outfits while attending different events. (Source: Instagram; Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to donning ethnic wears, both Manushi Chhillar and Aditi Rao Hydari know how to hit the right note. Remember when the new Miss World turned muse for ace designer Sabyasachi and pulled off three custom-made saris with grace and elan? Or when Hydari showed how to pull off one of the hottest colours of 2018 — sunshine yellow by wearing a sari with a contrasting green blouse? Well, yes. This time too, the fashionistas attended different events and were seen wearing the same designer — Anita Dongre’s ensembles. Needless to say, both pulled off their looks elegantly.

Manushi Chhillar

While attending an event, Chhillar was seen in an ivory, floral embroidered lehenga by the designer. The pastel blue blouse featured a deep neckline and we like the subtle play of colours in the outfit. It was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta with matching embroidery. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, she accessorised her outfit with a statement necklace, kadas and matching earrings, both from Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Manushi Chhillar opted for an ivory lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Manushi Chhillar opted for an ivory lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Since Chhillar is wearing a heavy jewellery, we liked the fact that she went for subtle make-up. A nude make-up palette with nude pink lips and thickly-lined eyes rounded off her look. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a centre-parted, sleek manner.

Manushi Chhillar looks pretty while attending a jewellery event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Manushi Chhillar looks pretty while attending a jewellery event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari

While Chhillar took the traditional route, Hydari, who was spotted at the Young Women Achiever Awards gave a fusion twist to her outfit. She opted for a printed jumpsuit featuring flared legs and teamed it with a matching long, sleeveless cape jacket. The highlight of her look, however, was the way her outfit was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Otherwise, the outfit would have looked too flowy. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she accessorised her attire with a stack of silver bracelets and matching danglers from Amrapali Jewels.

The Padmaavat actor, who usually opts for muted lip shades, went for a bold one this time — dark red. Considering that her outfit sported a lighter hue, the bright lip colour complemented her outfit really well. Make-up artist and hairstylist Elton J Fernandez went for light smokey eyes with a dewy sheen and a little blush on the cheeks and her hair was styled in a casually tousled manner.

While Chhillar’s ensemble could be is a great choice for a Sangeet ceremony, Hydari’s outfit is more suited to casual events. We think both looked stunning and couldn’t decide who looked better. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

