Manish Paul becomes the proud owner of a Supreme Louis Vuitton bag; can you guess the price?

Manish Paul spotted at the airport carrying a Louis Vuitton bag. Manish Paul spotted at the airport carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

Manish Paul might have had started his career from scratch without the help of a fairy godmother in the industry, but the actor-host didn’t take much time to win over hearts with his brilliant comic timing and eloquence. Not exactly a fashion icon, the 36-year-old was recently spotted toting an ultra-cool Louis Vuitton Supreme bag.

The blazing red backpack which costs around three lakhs is definitely an eye-catcher and Paul became the second Indian to own it after director-producer Karan Johar.

Manish Paul spotted at the airport. Manish Paul spotted at the airport.

Manish Paul toted a Louis Vuitton bag. Manish Paul toted a Louis Vuitton bag.

Manish Paul carried a Supreme bag. Manish Paul carried a Supreme bag.

Mostly, we have seen such opulence on Karan Johar, who is known for his larger-than-life style. The 46-year-old also owns a killer Louis Vuitton number in red. A Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag (limited edition) worth $3,650 that is around two lakhs in Indian currency.

Karan Johar flaunts his Louis Vuitton bag. (Source: Instagram) Karan Johar flaunts his Louis Vuitton bag. (Source: Instagram)

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar: Find out how much their statement bags cost

Here are some other statements bags that caught our eye.

Janhvi Kapoor carried an Off-White sling bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor carried an Off-White sling bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in an orange bodycon dress which she paired with a cool cross-body bag from Off-White, with a bright yellow strap. It costs around Rs 60,000.

Kangana Ranaut paired her jumpsuit with a Gucci bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut paired her jumpsuit with a Gucci bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut toted a chic Gucci Dionysus handbag and we love the stylish tiger-head buckle and the roses embroidered on it with a three-dimensional effect. As it turns out, one would have to cough up a small fortune of almost Rs 1.5 lakh to get a bag like hers.

Karan Johar complemented his airport look with a Gucci bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar complemented his airport look with a Gucci bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar does not settle for anything less than extraordinary and the same applies to his collection of bags. The producer-director was spotted carrying a bag from his favourite brand, Gucci. The tote with an angry cat print on it is available as the ‘GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat’ at $2300, which is about Rs 1.5 lakh.

Karisma Kapoor added oomph to her attire with a Gucci bag. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor added oomph to her attire with a Gucci bag. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram)

The cross-body Bee Bag from the high-street brand Gucci up the ante of Karisma Kapoor’s look and according to the price listing on Bergdorf Goodman, the bag costs around $3,200, which roughly translates into Rs 2 lakh.

What do you think about these statement bags? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd