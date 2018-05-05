Manish Malhotra set to make Cannes debut

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is to gift an exclusive accessory to international model Bella Hadid. (Source: File Photo) Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is to gift an exclusive accessory to international model Bella Hadid. (Source: File Photo)

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival in association with Magnum where he is going to gift an exclusive accessory to international model Bella Hadid. The premium ice crème brand on Saturday confirmed that Malhotra will be making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival this season. “It’s wonderful to be the first Indian designer to showcase the pleasure of socialising with Magnum, and make my debut at Cannes this year,” the designer said in a statement.

The couturier is working on an exclusive piece of art for American supermodel that is inspired by the ice-cream. “Also, it’s an honour to create something exclusively for Bella Hadid, a true global style icon. The accessory will be inspired by Magnum, befitting true decadence and the art of socializing. I’m really looking forward to it,” said the designer who has designed for the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and several Bollywood divas.

Recently, the Embassy of France in India and UniFrance, in charge of promoting French films abroad, said that they will organise ‘India Day’ next Friday at Terrasse UniFrance, Cannes, according to an official statement. “This will mark the first of the regular professional meetings bringing together the French and Indian film industries, offering them opportunities to collaborate on common projects as well as augment the sales and distribution of Indian and French films,” it said.

The 71st edition of the prestigious festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to 19. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani will be in Cannes on May 9 to inaugurate the India Pavilion, organised in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to provide a platform for stakeholders to market their films, it said.

Among celebrities present at ‘India Day’ will be actor-director Nandita Das for her biopic Manto, which features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, and Ken Scott, director of the Indo-French co-production The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir along with actor Dhanush, who makes his international debut in this film.

Adding to India’s presence at Cannes for various categories will be director Rohena Gera for her debut feature film Sir featuring actress Tillotama Shome, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna for his directorial debut The Last Color and young thespian Antara Rao for her short film Asthi.

“Two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron called for strengthening Indo-French collaboration in films based on our common history and love for cinema, I welcome India’s remarkable participation in various segments of the Cannes Film Festival,” France’s Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said.

