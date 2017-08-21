Disha Patani, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor: Beauties at Manish Malhotra’s LFW grand finale front row

Manish Malhotra ended the Lakme Fashion Week W/F 2017 in style, with a bevvy of Bollywood beauties in the front row. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manish Malhotra ended the Lakme Fashion Week W/F 2017 in style, with a bevvy of Bollywood beauties in the front row. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra ended the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive in a spectacular way with film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapur as showstoppers. Titled ‘Tales of Indulgence’, the grand finale saw a detailed use of black, white and chrome. While the menswear section saw a formal assortment, Malhotra chose to dress his women up in evening and cocktail dresses with handcrafted embellishments on them.

While Kapur looked dashing in a black, velvet one-button jacket with a contrast black embroidered lapels, Fernandez looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved, embroidered, net floor- skimming creation, over micro shorts.

Additionally, the front row of Malhotra’s show was filled with stars like Sridevi, who came along with her younger daughter Khushi, Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, Richa Chadda, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Rao Ladak, Sonali Bendre and Neha Dhupia, among others.

When at a Manish Malhotra show, the off-ramp fashion quotient is sometimes as high as on-ramp, and this time it was the same. Here are our favourite looks from the Bollywood line-up of beauties in the front row.

Sridevi, who recently turned a year younger was thrown a birthday party by the celebrated fashion designer and just she, just like the perfect best friend, turned up at his show to render her support. Not only that, the evergreen beauty looked gorgeous in an embellished white dress with silver fringes at the hemline by the designer himself. She left her beautiful black mane open and mid-parted. Accessorising with a simple silver clutch, she chose a pair of silver Christian Louboutin heels to go along with her attire.

Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi’s just as gorgeous daughter, looked stunning in strapless gown by Malhotra with an embellished bustier and a beautiful sheer skirt with floral embroidery towards the end. She styled her hair in a side-swept braid and kept her make-up minimal, except for the bright red lips which went well with her overall look.

Disha Patani, who has rarely disappointed with her sartorial choices, clearly must have turned up the temperatures in the front row of the show in her embellished three hued-dress with a plunging neckline. She chose to go for a smokey-eye make-up that complemented her look well and left her hair open and side swept. She wore dangling earcuffs and strappy sandals that teamed well with her outfit.

Karisma Kapoor too joined in the glitzy affair in a black and silver long sleeve dress from Malhotra’s cocktail collection. She chose to pair her outfit with black heels and kept her make-up fresh and minimal with just beautifully kohled-eyes. She chose to style her hair into a slight-puffed and raised pony-tail, looking gorgeous.

Amrita Arora decided to go for a bold and beautiful sheer number with pink floral appliques on it. She chose a pair of pumps that went well with her outfit, but we aren’t very sure about the golden clutch she held.

Diana Penty made us wish we could see her beautiful face in more films, as she made an appearance on the front row for the designer’s finale show. She looked beautiful in a collared shirt that she paired with a long silver skirt. While her outfit seemed simple, the hint of red added just the zing to her look.

Dia Mirza looked splendid in a silver long-sleeved dress with heavy embellishments. Otherwise seen wearing straight hair or soft curls, Mirza decided to go ‘wild child’ and styled her hair into a curly mane. She kept her make-up simple and teamed her outfit with a pair of silver sandals.

Neha Dhupia chose to go for a peach outfit and had a lot going on with ruffles and layering. While she layered her outfit with a peach jacket with long sleeves, the ruffles on her dress did not really add much value to her look. That, coupled with the boots she chose to wear with the dress only dampened her look.

Sonali Bendre made a warm appearance for Malhotra too, in a silver off-shoulder collar shirt that she paired with an embellished black long skirt from the designer’s collection. She left her hair open and mid-parted and chose to go for a deep red shade for her lips, looking just perfect for a cocktail gathering.

Which is your favourite look of them all? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

