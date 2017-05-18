Cannes 2017: Mallika Sherawat looks pretty in a Georges Hobeika mermaid gown

Mallika Sherawat walked the Cannes 2017 opening night red carpet in a beautiful Georges Hobeika gown. (Source: Mallika Sherawat/Instagram) Mallika Sherawat walked the Cannes 2017 opening night red carpet in a beautiful Georges Hobeika gown. (Source: Mallika Sherawat/Instagram)

Each year, while we go gaga over what Bollywood divas such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are wearing on the Cannes red carpet, there is yet another Indian actress who has been pretty consistent at the film festival, even if not as much in the limelight – and that’s Mallika Sherawat.

Though, the actress’ fashion sense has more often than not been questioned at the event, including a some appearances from last year, this year Sherawat seems to have started on an elegant note, and we’re quite pleased. Spotted on the Cannes opening gala red carpet in a George Shobeika’s floral gown, the actress looked very pretty.

Though not as dramatic as Deepika Padukone’s sheer Marchesa gown, Sherawat’s was an elegant pink beige, off-shoulder, mermaid silhouette gown of silk tulle and embroidered with mini pearls, multicolour crystals and flower appliques from the designer’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 collection.

Sherawat shared a video of herself walking down the red carpet on the opening night, and captioned it, “Thank you @georgeshobeika for the lovely gown, you make me feel like a princess:)”. She accessorised the dress with a simple but beautiful choker and a set of statement rings, keeping her voluminous tresses open and cascading across her shoulders. Sherawat’s make-up was the classic Bollywood glam with marsala lips for that pop.

Earlier in the week she had shared a picture of herself from what seemed to be a fitting session, in which she was wearing a stunning pink gown with heavy silver embellishments on the torso, and swathes of soft fabric around the skirt. Now, that is one look we’re definitely waiting for.

We also got a sneak peek at the choice of gowns Sherawat had at the George Shobeika studio in Paris.

