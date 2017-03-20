Malia Obama turns down ‘several’ modelling contacts: Reports

Malia Obama has turned down the offers saying she doesn’t want to be famous as her dad. (Source: AP file photo) Malia Obama has turned down the offers saying she doesn’t want to be famous as her dad. (Source: AP file photo)

Former US president Barack Obama’s elder daughter Malia Obama has been lauded for her sartorial choices in the recent past, so much that the young lady has received multiple modelling contracts. However, according to reports, she has turned down the offers and wished to remain away from all the limelight.

Malia, 18, who currently has been living in New York and working on an internship for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, has been clicked a few times where her perfect outfits have been a talk of the fashion world.

According to a report by celebrity blog Naughty Gossip, the former First Daughter has been approached by many agencies, however, the teenager is not interested.

Malia Obama walks off of Marine One with her father President Barack Obama as they head to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md in April, 2016. (Source: AP file photo) Malia Obama walks off of Marine One with her father President Barack Obama as they head to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md in April, 2016. (Source: AP file photo)

“Malia has a model body that would be great for runways. She has been offered several opportunities to model but turned them all down. She wants to be behind the camera, not in front of it,” Naughty Gossip reported, quoting sources.

“She loves the film and TV business and loves reading scripts. She will leave the modelling to Kendall Jenner. She has zero interest of being famous like her dad,” the report further added.

Surely, top notch sense of fashion runs in the family and recent pictures of the stylish Obamas have awed the world, and it comes to no surprise that the beautiful teen has got so many offers.

Apart from all the goodwill that the family has earned, certainly the high sense of fashion has also made news for all the right reasons. And as far as former FLOTUS Michelle Obama is concerned, she has always infused more power in fashion. She has even made political statements through her attires – be it her choice for the inaugural ball, where for the first time a First Lady wore an immigrant designer’s dress or when she wore a Gucci dress at the last White House dinner which was interpreted as a show of solidarity towards Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who had to resign after a referendum.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd