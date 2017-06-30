Woman called ‘monster’ and bullied for head-to-toe moles could be the next Miss Universe

Evita Delmundo was born with moles all over her face and body. (Source: Evita Delmundo/Instagram) Evita Delmundo was born with moles all over her face and body. (Source: Evita Delmundo/Instagram)

In an endless pursuit of exterior beauty, people have forgotten what the real meaning of beauty is. From body shaming to tagging women as witches and hurling racial abuses, women, in general, have gone through a lot. However, like a silver lining to a dark cloud, an astonishing incident has given womenfolk a ray of hope. A young Malaysian woman, who suffered endless bullying for having moles all over her body is on the list to be crowned the next Miss Universe.

Evita Delmundo was born with the condition, which led to her face and body being covered with moles. The 20-year-old was even branded a “monster”, but she believed in herself and found beauty in her moles thereby refusing to get a surgery done.

Full of smiling selfies, Delmundo’s Instagram posts show bounty of confidence and self-acceptance. However, the young woman accepts that it didn’t happen overnight. In an interview with Elle Malaysia, she said, “It definitely wasn’t easy for me. I got bullied in primary school and the other kids would call me names like ‘Monster’ or ‘Chipsmore’, which was really tough to swallow as a young girl. In primary school, no one wanted to be friends with me. Basically, I was a lonely girl.”

When she was 16-year-old, Delmundo thought of going under the knife but when doctors warned her that the procedure could put her life at risk, she decided against it. She was aware of the moles which had tufts of hair growing on them but she took it in her stride. Today, Delmundo is up for Miss Universe!

“None of us are born perfect and all of us have our own strengths and weaknesses. So don’t see any of your flaws as a barrier to achieving what you want,” she said, adding, “At the end of the day, everyone has something special about them, so be proud of whatever makes you ‘you’.’”

Kudos to her!

