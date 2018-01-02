Malaika Arora’s outfit is proof that metallics are going to be a strong fashion trend in 2018

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s New Year look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) What do you think about Malaika Arora’s New Year look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The party season may be over but that hasn’t stopped our B-town fashionistas from welcoming 2018 in style. Malaika Arora who rarely disappoints with her sartorial choices was recently spotted in Mumbai, channeling one of 2017’s favourite trend – metallics.

Wearing a silver pleated midi skirt teamed with a tucked in black tank top, Arora’s outfit was comfortable and super stylish at the same time. What we liked most is the way she chose to keep her accessories minimal with silver pointed toe high heels and a statement blue sling bag, which made for the perfect party look.

Minimal make-up and wavy tousled hair rounded off her look.

Malaika Arora teamed her outfit with a pair of metallic pumps. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora teamed her outfit with a pair of metallic pumps. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora looks stunning a metallic skirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora looks stunning a metallic skirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

This is not the first time the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has rocked a metallic ensemble. She was previously spotted giving us winter fashion goals in a bodycon dress paired with a metallic longline jacket.

She even showed us how to party like a pro in a silver metallic gown.

On another occasion, she set the temperature soaring in an off-shoulder emerald green number.

Would you like to try out her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd