Malaika Arora ups the ante of her simple midi dress with this graceful neckpiece

Malaika Arora has a flair for carrying all her looks like she was born in them. Be it a bralette paired with pants, or a structured gown, we have hardly seen the fashionista go wrong. And this time too, she wowed us in a midi dress from El Ganso.

The elegant blue number had a collar detailing and pleated folds from the waist down. Even though the outfit was simple enough, stylist Maneka Harisinghani upped the ante of Arora’s look with a beautiful red and blue striped belt. We like the pop of colour the vibrant red added to the monotone outfit.

However, one drool-worthy element that we couldn’t take our eyes off was the Siren necklace she sported from Manifest Design, which was a fresh take on nautical fashion. Catch a glimpse here.

Make-up artist Divya Chablani preserved the muted elegance of the look with nude make-up and a soft red lip. We absolutely love the side-parted chic chignon, stylist Hiral Bhatia gave her. She rounded out her look with classic black pumps.

We think Arora nailed her attire, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

