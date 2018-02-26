Malaika Arora shows you how to experiment with blue denim jeans

Malaika Arora shows us different ways to style the blue denim. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora shows us different ways to style the blue denim. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you thought repeating outfits and cross-matching separates were just your closet style tricks, Malaika Arora’s casual looks will come as a surprise to you. One of the leading trendsetters of Bollywood, the fashionista rarely has an ‘oops’ fashion moment. But it’s not just her luxurious wardrobe that sets her apart, but her sense of style that makes a chic statement almost every time.

These days, Arora is dabbling with how to raise the ubiquitous blue denim jeans up a notch, and we like how she has experimented with trendy styles. Here’s a look at some of the actor’s looks to inspire you too.

Side-slit jeans

Recently, the 44-year-old was spotted at the airport in a pair of flared denim jeans with a slit on either side. Making the trendy pair a highlight, she paired it with a funky white Ignasi Monreal tee from Gucci. She wore the tee tucked in and we think it looked classy.

Holographic jeans

In another of her looks, Arora had worn the same tucked-in Ignasi Monreal T-shirt from Gucci and paired it with the ultra-cool holographic jeans. To accentuate her frame, she had cinched her waist with a wide Gucci belt. We like how the actor balanced out the shiny pair of jeans with a toned down tee.

Keeping it classy

Not just casual but one can also style up jeans to be chic and Arora proved it by pairing her holographic jeans with a classy black sweater over a white shirt with embellished collars.

Cross-matching separates

Arora wore her chic black sweater with another pair of cool pants for her airport style. But instead of going with blue denim, she opted for a pair of grey pants, with a sleek black and red detailing on either side.

We like the actor’s denim styles and how she cross-matches separate pieces to look pretty. Would you try out her tricks? Let us know in the comments section below.

