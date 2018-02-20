Malaika Arora shows us different ways to style holographic denims this spring; see pics

Malaika Arora makes an impressive appearance at the airport wearing a pair of holographic jeans with a black-collared top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora makes an impressive appearance at the airport wearing a pair of holographic jeans with a black-collared top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to travel style, Malaika Arora has always been on the top of the game. From glamming up a white outfit with a colourful sequinned Gucci jacket to showing us a great way to sport gray plaids with an oversized shirt and joggers, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has given us some serious casual outfit goals.

This time too, she didn’t disappoint as she sashayed down the airport looking smart and super stylish in a pair of ripped holographic denims teamed with a tucked-in, black top featuring embellished white collars. She accessorised her outfit with a broad black Gucci belt, a pair of matching ankle-length boots along with a pair of coloured lens sunglasses.

Keeping her make-up minimal, she opted for a dewy sheen with a dash of coral on the lips and tied her hair into a neatly-done ponytail. Arora’s look definitely gets a thumbs-up from us.

Malaika Arora styled her outfit with a pair of ankle-length boots. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora styled her outfit with a pair of ankle-length boots. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She was spotted wearing the unusual pair of jeans earlier this year where she whipped out a rather interesting look by teaming her denims with a tucked-in Ignasi Monreal T-shirt from Gucci. As if the shiny pair of jeans was not enough to grab eyeballs, she accessorised her outfit with a wide brown belt by Guess. A pair of white high-top sneakers and dark funky sunglasses rounded off her look.

Malaika Arora previously spotted the same pair of holographic denims with a white printed tee. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora previously spotted the same pair of holographic denims with a white printed tee. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Even a pair of jeans can make all the difference! So, if you are bored with your regular ones, now you know where to take inspiration from?

