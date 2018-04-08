Malaika Arora has a charming summer ready formula for day weddings

Ditching the traditional lehenga ensembles, Malaika Arora chose to wear a sharara for a friend’s wedding. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Ditching the traditional lehenga ensembles, Malaika Arora chose to wear a sharara for a friend’s wedding. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

One of the main things needed for a summer wedding, beside a killer outfit, is an easy and fuss-free style quotient. Light and gorgeous looking fabrics and a minimalist statement can do the talking for you and you can easily move about without bearing the weight of the heavy attires. Doesn’t it sound lovely while we struggle in this scorching heat? And in case you are wondering how to do that, well we have a solution.

Ditching the traditional lehenga ensembles, Malaika Arora chose to wear a sharara for a friend’s wedding and we like the lovely piece from designer Seema Khan. For the function, the 44-year-old was clad in a charming white and gold sharara set, which was layered with a powder blue tulle dupatta featuring a gold border.

Though the look was subtle, it was accentuated by a pair of gorgeous studded emerald earrings, nude make-up and lightly tinted lips. Arora rounded out the look with soft curls and we think she looked charming.

While Arora went easy with this, Alia Bhatt gave us maximalist fashion goals during her best friend’s wedding. Bhatt wore a light grey embellished lehenga from designer Krésha Bajaj Zaveri’s collection, and we think she looked ethereal. The sequinned skirt with a sleeveless choli with a beautiful, dainty embroidery was nicely paired with a matching tulle dupatta. Keeping her look simple, she looked like a lovely maid-of-honour, pairing the lehenga with statement danglers and maang-tika from Amrapali Jewels. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

What do you think about her look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd