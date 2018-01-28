Malaika Arora looks elegant in a rose-pink wrap-around dress

Malaika Arora at Savvy’s unstoppable cover girls celebration. (Source: manekaharsinghani/ Instagram) Malaika Arora at Savvy’s unstoppable cover girls celebration. (Source: manekaharsinghani/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora has often shown how to effortlessly look like a picture of elegance and grace and this time the actor affirmed it once again when she stepped out in a lovely outfit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Attending SAVVY Unstoppable Cover Girls celebration, Arora chose to wear a pleated rose-pink outfit and we think the wrap-around dress with an unsymmetrical hem was trendy as well as classically sophisticated.

Stylist Maneka Harisinghani accessorised the fashionista’s outfit with gold studded earrings and rings from Vintage. We like the touch of metallics to the muted outfit in the form of golden Gianvito Rossi pumps. We think the bling of the shoes definitely upped the ante of the actor’s subtle attire.

Arora chose to carry a matching oval clutch in rose pink from ‘oval from Rusaru’. She rounded out her look with nude make-up, a dash of burgundy on the lips and a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

We think Arora’s style was as chic as ever. What do you think of her look? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

