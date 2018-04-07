Malaika Arora turns up in a plastic skirt and it’s more than we can handle; see pics

Malaika Aroa opts for a plastic dress by Lebanese designer Hass Idriss. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Malaika Aroa opts for a plastic dress by Lebanese designer Hass Idriss. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

During the end of 2017, experts had already predicted that plastic is going to be a big part of the fashion industry in 2018. Since then, we have seen many international designers showcasing plastic-made outfits and accessories. When Chanel unveiled their Spring/Summer’18 collection, we witnessed a range of plastic rainwear — from boots, bags to jackets. Even other high-end fashion brands like Balmain and Balenciaga came out with plastic shirts and transparent trenchcoats.

The trend is still not a hot favourite with Bollywood celebs, but Malaika Arora as ususal decided to experiment with her sartorial choices. Recently, we spotted her in a plastic skirt but sadly, it failed to hit the mark.

Arora, who was felicitated with an award by the FICCI Ladies Organisation in Delhi was seen wearing a sleeveless dress by Lebanese designer, Hass Idriss. The outfit with the plunging neckline included a pastel-shade lining underneath the plastic skirt. The outfit also had a corset-style belt, which did nothing to accentuate the look. Although it is one of 2018’s biggest trends, her outfit failed to hit the mark. We think stylist Maneka Harisinghai could have styled it better.

Her look was accessorised with a pair of golden drop earrings and a matching ring from Khanna Jewellers.

Unlike her dress, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo. Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off with a nude make-up palette, light smokey eyes and glossy lips while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in a messy updo.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

