Move over swimsuits! Malaika Arora heats up March in her glamorous bodysuit

Malaika Arora looks glam on this magazine cover. (Source: File Photo) Malaika Arora looks glam on this magazine cover. (Source: File Photo)

The grace and finesse that Malaika Arora brings to the scintillating motions of her dance performances are only matched by careless glamour and sharp cuts of her sartorial choices. Rarely is Arora caught in an awkward fashion moment and we like the trendy innovations she whips up so effortlessly.

Recently, the 44-year-old gave us another glamorous look on the cover of the March issue of The Peacock magazine. For the photo shoot, Arora was decked in a gorgeous black bodysuit with lovely burgundy and blue patterns on it. Catch a glimpse here.

The outfit was further dramatised by the magnificent feather-detailed blue wrap-around that Arora posed in. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani teamed the outfit with black strappy heels and we think the risque curation looked stunning.

For the make-up, artist Mehak Oberoi chose to give the actor dewy tones, which were complemented with bold red lips. Oberoi rounded out the look with cascading soft curls.

Arora has been somewhat of an expert on sultry outfits and in the past, she has enchanted us with her tasteful choices. Steal a glance at some of the ‘wow’ moments from her style diary.

Arora chose an age-defying outfit that left everyone bedazzled. The white knee-length shirt teamed with a black satin necktie and black peep-toe booties looked really chic and we love how she let her ensemble do the talking by giving jewellery a miss.

Malaika Arora stuns in a white shirt dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora stuns in a white shirt dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Adding another stunning look to her fashionable list, Arora stepped out in a blazing red number from Balmain on the sets of India’s Next Top Model. She teamed her monotone pantsuit with a cross-body bralette in black from Raven and Rose and we love the sultriness of her outfit.

(Source: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram) (Source: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram)

We think Arora looked gorgeous in the photo shoot but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd