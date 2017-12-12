We haven’t seen anything like Malaika Arora’s LBD, have you?

Malaika Arora flaunts a lace 3D exaggerated sleeve coat at India’s Next Top Model. (Source: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram) Malaika Arora flaunts a lace 3D exaggerated sleeve coat at India’s Next Top Model. (Source: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram)

From bat sleeves to bell sleeves, 2017 has been the year of the humongous sleeves! Recently, we saw Deepika Padukone flaunt doctor sleeves and Sonam Kapoor rock balloon sleeves, looks like now it’s time for Malaika Arora to spread some magic!

Recently, the lady was spotted wearing a chic black mini from Ayesha Depala and even though we like the embroidered lace number, what really got us hooked were the 3D exaggerated sleeves. A big round of applause for stylist Maneka Harisinghani who styled it well with a belt to accentuate her petite frame, in a way, adding a perfect balance to the look. Arora too deserves full marks for striking an interesting pose as she looked like a bird about to take flight.

She rounded out her look with cloud earrings from Manifest Design, white pumps from Gianvito Rossi, nude make-up, smokey eyes and a high ponytail. Check out her look here.

We think Arora’s style was spot on this time. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ box below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd