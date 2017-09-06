Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Sridevi’s airport style is next-level superb

From L to R: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Sridevi. (Source: Instagram/manekaharisinghani, afashionistasdiaries) From L to R: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Sridevi. (Source: Instagram/manekaharisinghani, afashionistasdiaries)

We have some really cool inspiration for the next time you are flying out. It’s okay, you don’t need to thank us for it but make sure to make a few changes of your own, lest you end up looking like the next lady on the plane who loves celeb fashion as well! This time we have Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Sridevi to help you with your travel style. The first one is Parisian chic with trench-coat inspired dressing, the second is a layered look with a bright jacket and the third, a striking metallic bomber!

Taking style lessons from the ladies in Sex And The City

Malaika Arora’s airport style is both comfy and classy. Also, it’s perfect for long flights when the temperature inside the cabin has been cranked up really high! We would say it’s a good job by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani to pick up this chic trench dress from Rara Avis by Sonal Verma, the pastel belt and the quirky pair of espadrilles.

We love how all these colours work so well together with the soft shade of the dress to give the much-needed oomph. A Balenciaga tote bag and sunglasses complete her look. You can simply replace it with your favourite bag.

Rocking basics like a style queen

If you are looking for casual style inspiration, then Kriti Sanon is the one to keep an eye on. The actor is really good when it comes to travel style and this time too she impressed us by taking a classic look to the next level.

Sanon styled a pair of distressed denims with a basic white top and white sneakers and added some zing to it with a bright mustard jacket. She kept her hair simple and her make-up minimal. We think it’s really cool!

Up your glamour level with metallics

Sridevi showed us how to rock basic black jeans in the most glamorous way – just add a metallic bomber jacket for effect.

We like that she picked one in bright blue and complemented it with a pair of silver kicks. Fuss-free yet effective, we like!

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

