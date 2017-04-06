This summer say yes to Khadi with these 5 brilliant styling tips

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani (L) with FDCI President Sunil Sethi. (Source: APH Images) Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani (L) with FDCI President Sunil Sethi. (Source: APH Images)

Thanks to Smrit Irani’s #IWearHandloom campaign and Sunil Sethi’s selfless support towards the endeavour, the traditional Khadi fabric has found its much deserved place of honour among big fashion houses in the country. We are happy how fashion stalwarts are embracing the change with the latest example being designer duo Abraham and Thakore’s modern interpretation of the fabric at AIFW 2017 for their Spring-Summer collection. The gorgeous pieces with a touch of gold and silver are something worth having in your wardrobe.

This summer, Sushmita Dutta, fashion team lead at Roposo, encourages you to experiment with the fabric. Just in case you need help with how to style your look, she has curated five approaches which you can adopt to flaunt the dynamic Khadi:

Oversized shirts: Indian summers are harsh for your skin, which is why you need to wear the most comfortable and light fabric available. Khadi keeps you cooler during the hot and humid days. Opting for a khadi shirt will keep you away from rashes and redness. Go for a boxy shirt instead of a fitted one. It’s perfect for every body type and it compliments the season too.

Khadi lowers: Khadi is a skin-friendly fabric as no chemicals are used in its manufacturing. This makes it a comfortable option for lowers in summers as one usually tends to sweat a lot even while sitting down. Wearing loose fit lowers such as straight fit pants, harem pants and dhoti pants and pairing them with off-shoulder or cold-shoulder tops can help make all the difference.

Kurtis and maxi tops: This summer you can pair khadi kurtis in soft colours such as lemon yellow and pastel pink with culottes or palazzos. If kurtis are not your go-to idea, then maxi tops with high slits are a trendy alternative.

Models in designs by Abraham and Thakore. (Source: APH Images) Models in designs by Abraham and Thakore. (Source: APH Images)

Khadi silk saris: Khadi silk is a rich and elegant fabric and saris in this fabric have been worn by many Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Tisca Chopra in the past. Pair a simple khadi sari with a cold-shoulder blouse or an intricately embroidered shirt blouse and you are good to go.

Khadi and denim: One of the best additions to the Indian fashion scene is the amalgamation of khadi and denim. Even Levi’s have their Khadi Denim collection with their signature trucker jacket and the five pocket jeans. Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh also turned the normcore way with his Khadi Denim collection.

