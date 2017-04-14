Malaika Arora Khan in this molten burgundy off-shoulder gown is too hot to handle

Malaika Arora Khan in a gown by Erol Albayrak. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora Khan in a gown by Erol Albayrak. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Over and over again, Malaika Arora Khan has showed us how to wear a gown and look like a goddess in it. From ruffles to sheer, the actress has tried almost every trend possible. Recently, she charmed all in a dramatic molten burgundy gown by Erol Albayrak at the Colors TV’s Golden Petal Awards. The metallic off-shoulder outfit with a sweet heart neckline and voluminous skirt fitted her like a dream. We love celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani’s choice of this exquisite gown – a job well done!

Her make-up was perfect too with celebrity make-up artist Meghna Butani keeping the regalness intact with intense sparkly silver eye make-up and nude glossy lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek side parting which she kept off her shoulders. Delicate drop earrings from BIJA Jewels and a statement ring from Satyani Fine Jewels by Maheep Kapoor, complemented her look. Gorgeous, just gorgeous we say!

Prior to this, we spotted Malaika in a fusion look at Karan Johar’s party which he hosted for Christian Louboutin at his residence. She did full justice to the draped Patola sari by Amit Aggarwal which she picked for herself. The hottie teamed it up with a metallic peplum blouse from the same designer. With hair in a neat bun, metallic pumps complemented the look.

Looks like Malaika Arora Khan has taken a liking for metallics and nailing it at the same time.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

