Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari: Who wore the ethnic look better?

From L to R: Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora and Aditi Rao Hydari. (Source: Instagram) From L to R: Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora and Aditi Rao Hydari. (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to ethnic looks, Bollywood beauties manage to set new benchmarks for fashionistas across the country and this time too Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari set the ball rolling.

For an event in Vadodara, Malaika Arora was seen carrying a beautiful traditional look in a purple anarkali with gold work on it by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The diva paired it with a multi-coloured, gota work dupatta, draped elegantly around her shoulders.

We are not sure if everyone can pull it off, considering how colourful it is with shades of blue, maroon and pink on it, but she did justice to it. We like how celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani paired it with a chunky neckpiece from Silver House. With hair tied in a simple low bun, smokey eyes and nude lips she added a tiny black bindi to elevate her look.

Meanwhile, for a store launch event in Pune, Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out looking gorgeous in an aqua blue silk sari by Mohey By Manyavar.

There was nothing extravagant about the sari but the way she matched the gold border to the gold jhumkas by Amrapali and rounded it off with an unkempt side braid and muted make-up made the look a winner. Having said that, a bindi would have elevated the desi look.

Huma Qureshi too gave us fashion goals while taping for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress who was there to promote her upcoming film, Dobaara picked an outfit by Payal Singhal.

We think she looked pretty in the black scalloped hem top and matching draped dhoti pants which she accessorised with juttis from Fizzy Goblet and a pair of earrings from Amrapali. A neat middle-parted ponytail and minimal make-up complemented her look.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd