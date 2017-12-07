Malaika Arora gives us winter fashion tips with her airport looks

Malaika Arora makes a stylish entry at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora makes a stylish entry at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In an interesting blend of comfort and style, Malaika Arora was recently spotted making an interesting entry at the airport. As usual the actor’s style quotient was on point, with her showing us how to up the ante of the boring black and grey look.

Arora wore a simple black sweater over a white shirt with embellished collars, and teamed it with grey pants, with a sleek black and red detailing on the side. We think it lent an athleisure feel to her look. White loafers from Chanel and a red and black trendy bag from Christian Louboutin rounded out her look nicely.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

In another of her airport looks, Arora played up the colour red but this time it was the suede boots that had us hooked. Clad in leather pants teamed with a sheer top, she added layers to her attire with a leather jacket and we think she looked sharply elegant.

We like her all-black ensemble, which she rounded off with chic shades and a dash of coral on the lips. See pics here.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

We think both of Arora’s looks were on point and we can surely take winter dressing tips from her. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

