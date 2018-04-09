Malaika Arora gets trendy with monochrome checks on her classy jumpsuit

Malaika Arora makes monochrome checks fashionable in this Ashish N Soni jumpsuit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Malaika Arora makes monochrome checks fashionable in this Ashish N Soni jumpsuit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the growing frequency of our Bollywood celebrities playing with the chic black and white designs, monochromes don’t seem to be fading into the background anytime soon. Only after the rage of ‘monochrome stripes‘ it seems a trend of checks is about to kick in. And who is leading the brigade this time? Well, it’s none other than Malaika Arora, who is known for her classy and sophisticated style statements.

Recently, the 44-year-old stepped out in a checked jumpsuit from Ashish N Soni and we think she aced her slick look in the outfit. A round of applause for stylist Maneka Harisinghani for adding definition to the piece with a wide belt tied at the waist.

Arora chose to go sans accessories; dewy tones with a bold red lip and high ponytail polished off her look nicely.

The evergreen monochromes can easily be boring if not styled right, whether one is going for the stripes, polka dots or waves. To help you curate your look stylishly, we have picked out some inspirations for you.

The broad stripes

Broad stripes make for bold prints and exude confidence and class. One can upscale their casual look with them like Anushka Sharma or amp up a humble tank top like Malaika Arora. Keep the accessories to a bare minimum if you’re going for a comfy look as both the fashionistas showed us.

Malaika Arora spotted in monochrome pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora spotted in monochrome pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma upscales her airport style with a Zara jacket. (Source: Instagram, zara.com) Anushka Sharma upscales her airport style with a Zara jacket. (Source: Instagram, zara.com)

Minimalist is maximalist

If you’re rather shy about going all out, the regular black pants and white shirt combo can work just as prettily. Don’t believe us? Check out Alia Bhatt’s bubbly ensemble! One can also go with a hint of flirtation in a chic monochrome outfit with dotted borders — Katrina Kaif shows how.

Polka dots never go out of style

With a good dose of retro and reminiscence, the elegant polka dots can amp up conservative styling. However, remember to add the modern fusion touches. See how.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a polka dot dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Get the edge in with waves

Wavy stripes make for a fierce fashion statement and Kangana Ranaut showed us how to nail the look.

What do you think of the check trend? Would you try it out? Let us know in the comments below.

