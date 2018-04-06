Malaika Arora shows us how to add some sultriness to our power outfits

Malaika Arora is the poster girl for Elle’s digital issue. (Source: malaikaarorakhanofficial/ Instagram) Malaika Arora is the poster girl for Elle’s digital issue. (Source: malaikaarorakhanofficial/ Instagram)

Power dressing with a whole lot of sultry thrown in has been Malaika Arora’s forte. Remember her classy pantsuits with plunging necklines? Or the risque corset bodysuit combo? While we agree that the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl can make the temperatures soar in a room with her sartorial choices, and the ability to add a bit of oomph to almost any outfit is quite unique to her.

This time, the 44-year-old bowled us over with another of her fierce-meets-sultry looks on the cover of Elle magazine. For the photo shoot, Arora wore a satin corset lingerie from Laperla and the semi-sheer work on the side and hem added to the oomph factor of the outfit. Stylists Malini Banerji and Rahul Vijay layered it with a Shantanu and Nikhil coat and we like the crimped ruffle effect the coat flaunted. Eye-catching, don’t you think?

While the tone of the look was sophisticated and polished, we like the playful element brought in by the colourful Christian Louboutin sandals Arora donned. With nude make-up, neutral lips and a high ponytail, we think Arora aced the look.

Earlier, we’d spotted Arora at the airport in a Narendra Kumar piece from the designer’s latest collection, which is all about “Athleisure meets tailoring meets couture”. For her look, she wore a black cropped jacket teamed with white athleisure pants, with lettered stripes on either side. The fashionista rounded off her look with stark white sneakers and a pair of round sunglasses. We think it was cool and funky and very summer ready.

What do you think about her look this time? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd