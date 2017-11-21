Top Stories

Malaika Arora defies age in a power suit and a corset

Malaika Arora donned two outfits in one day and we think her power suit and corset ensemble were on point. Which avatar do you like better?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 21, 2017 5:35 pm
maliaka arora in power suit and hip hop attire. Malaika Arora in a power suit and corset attire. (Source: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram)
When it comes to fashion, Malaika Arora has always been an inspiration. From her contemporary numbers, which range from coquettish to outright bold, to her serene ethnic attires, she rarely fails to impress us. However, this time the 44-year old left us gaping when she stepped out in a corset outfit and set the bar way too high for her contemporaries.

For the promotions of India’s Next Top Model, Arora wore a white corset top with black hot pants from Pilar Del campo. No, it was not a prudish Victorian ensemble because stylist Maneka Harisinghani added a glam quotient to it by teaming it up with a glitzy blazer.

Thigh-high black boots up the ante of the attire and wisps of hair around Arora’s face added an element of sultriness. Check out the pics here.

Donning another avatar on the same day, Arora chose to go with a power suit from the house of Ashish and Soni. Harisinghani kept it classy and simple by pinning a golden rose brooch on the blazer. A chic decolletage and a ponytail rounded out Arora’s look nicely. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

She bowled us over with both her outfits? What about you?  Let us know in the comments below.

