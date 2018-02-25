Funky athleisure to elegant gold: Malaika Arora nails two trendy looks in less than a week

Malaika Arora has new style tips up her sleeves. (Source: manekaharisinghani/Instagram) Malaika Arora has new style tips up her sleeves. (Source: manekaharisinghani/Instagram)

Malaika Arora has mostly been one to carry fashion trends forward. Now that athleisure outfits have picked up this year yet again — be it as formals, quirky or comfy wear, the 44-year-old brought a funky twist to the laid-back apparel with her most recent appearance. Arora was spotted at the airport in a Narendra Kumar piece from the designer’s latest collection, which is all about “Athleisure meets tailoring meets couture”, and looked very casual-chic.

For her look, Arora wore a black cropped jacket teamed with white athleisure pants, with lettered stripes on either side. The fashionista rounded off her look with stark white sneakers and a pair of round sunglasses. We think it was cool and funky and very summer ready.

In another look around the same time, the fashionista was clad in a bodycon gold knee-high dress from Antonio Riva. We like the chic silver threadwork on the outfit and the voluminous cuffs that contrasted with the body-hugging number.

As accessories, Arora chose to wear multiple rings from Flowerchild and complemented her outfit with matching pointed gold pumps. Artist Divya Chablani opted for a nude palette make-up with neutral lips.

Hairstylist Sheetal F Khan rounded off the actor’s look with soft wavy hair and we like the triangular pin she used as hair ornamentation.

We like both of Arora’s trendy looks, but what about you? Which one would you go for? Let us know in the comments section below.

