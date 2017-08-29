Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon go METALLIC, and it’s perfect for a late-night party

Which gown would you go for? (Source: Instagram) Which gown would you go for? (Source: Instagram)

With fall around the corner, it’s time to check the top fashion trends this season and metallics are definitely in. From shimmery sequins to crystal gems and gold coating — it’s all about going bold and bling! Not just around the globe, but the fashion fever has caught a lot of Bollywood beauties too. Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon recently took a trip down the metallic road, and ended up giving style goals to fashion aficionados. While their off-shoulder ensembles had similar busts, with the same striped design, the overall looks had their own distinct charm.

Steal a glance at the designer ensembles here.

SPARKLING SASS

It may not be the first time for Arora, but the 44-year-old made her fans go weak in their knees when she stepped out in a breathtaking silver metallic gown at a recent event. The thigh-high slit gown, designed by Amit Aggarwal, will steal your heart and you’ll want to wear it to the next ball you’re attending.

To accent the look, she opted for grey pumps and left her layered soft curls on one side to give a retro feel. We think her styling was simply perfect, with smokey eyes and a dark pink lip shade. She complemented the dress with long silver danglers.

LAYERED LUSTRE

Sanon went for a layered metallic Amit Aggarwal evening gown, made of upcycled vintage Banarasi border, and added a golden belt around waist. She paired it with sandals from Aprajita Toor, and also accessorised it with multiple rings and silver circular danglers.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she looked lovely with her naturally wavy hairstyle and smokey eyes. Soft touch up rounded off her look. While she carries the look with elegance, we think she could have chosen a better pair of footwear for the look.

Both of them stand out in their own way, but we feel Arora has an edge over Sanon for her sultry sensuous styling. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd