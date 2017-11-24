Malaika Arora adds X-factor to her white shirt dress with this accessory; see pics

Malaika Arora sizzles in a shirt dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora sizzles in a shirt dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Every time Malaika Arora steps out, she manages to stun us with her fashionable choices. Her extensive wardrobe ranging from power suits, glitzy blazers, metallic dresses to even traditional attires, has left fashion enthusiasts and us wanting for more.

This time too, the actor chose an age-defying outfit that left everyone bedazzled. The white knee-length shirt teamed with a black satin necktie and black peep-toe booties looked really chic and we love how the sultry actor let her ensemble do the talking by giving jewellery a miss.

Other than a Gucci bag, minimal make-up and bold red lips rounded out her look.

In yet another look, the actor showed us how to the nail the denim-on-denim fashion in a pair of ripped jeans combined with a printed top and a denim full-sleeves jacket.

Being the fashionista she is, Arora knows how to add the glam quotient to any outfit she wears and both her looks prove exactly that.

