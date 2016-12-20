Make-up, hair styling tips for this party season

Girl getting ready before stepping outdoors. Girl getting ready before stepping outdoors.

Want to stand out during the party season? Ponytails are very much back in fashion this season and one can also use a moisturiser to boost the look of dull skin and illuminate the face, says an expert.

Celebrity hair stylist and make-up experts Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs have shared tips to look stunning this season of celebrations.

Ponytails: Ponytails are very much back in fashion this season. Straighten your hair with a flat iron and tie it up into a high ponytail.

Hair extensions: If you don’t have great hair then this is the right weather to use loads of hair extensions. Try out the colours streaked ones.

Heat protector: If you are using heat on hair, like a blow dryer, curling tongs or a straightener don’t forget to use a good heat protector on towelled dry hair. It helps to protect your natural hair from high temperature.

Hair mask: As it’s the party season, one tends to use a lot of products and heat on the hair. So once in a while opt for a protein hair mask to pamper your luscious hair.

Use liquid base for the face: As it is winter now, it is important to use a moisturiser that boosts the look of dull skin and illuminates the face.

Go with liners: This season is the best for eye liners! Use a gel pencil from faces and smudge it a little with a black or brown eye shadow. Apply mascara, do your brows, make sure they are aligned properly and you’re done with your eyes.

Tinted lip balms: Lips tend to get dry because of the climate change, hence opt for tinted lip balms instead of coloured lipsticks as after a while it will crack your lips. Tinted lip balms enhance their natural glow while moisturising your dry lips.

Use soframycin: If you have a pimple prone skin, use soframycin on your skin 15 minutes before you apply makeup. Not too much, just a few spots, it soothes the pimples and when you put makeup the make-up does not affect the skin directly.