Make some skincare resolutions in 2017

Your newly made resolutions will be focused on better health, better life, better professional front and better relationship but this time lets keep a few more for your skin. Giving full attention to face and body by following a few processes like cleaning makeup brushes to cleaning faces after gym can make your life easy.

Suruchi Puri, Consultant Dermatologist and Director at Medi Makeovers, suggests some of the skin care resolutions which are a must:

* I will always clean my makeup brushes: They are our best friend while doing any kind of makeup and it gives you flawless finish then why not take care of it. Ideally clean your makeup brushes once a week if you are using them quite often, as dirty tools can build-up bacteria which can lead to acne and other skin problems.

* I will do proper research before buying any product: The advertisements look so tempting that most of the time we get convinced and spend thousands of rupees on those products which don’t even suit our skin or are needed. This year make sure to do good research before buying cosmetics.

* I will not forget my body: We are often so focused on our face that we tend to neglect the rest of the body. Taking a bath is just one process, your body also needs more care. Opt for a body scrub weekly, moisturiser and body massage can be the best gift for your body.

* I will stick to one programme: A good treatment or routine need five to six weeks for visible effects, so don’t lose your patients. Never experiment with two-three treatments together.

* I will go to dermatologist: A dermatologist can provide tailored advice about your skin while testing your skin problems or signs technically. A well trained expert can suggest right products and treatment which will avoid unnecessary fancy or beautifying cosmetics.

* I won’t starve my face: We have read many times but still don’t believe that even oily skin needs a moisturiser. Use a little moisturiser, that too every five-six hours if you have dry or semi-dry skin. Even normal skin needs two time moisturiser massage.

* I will clean up after the gym: Yes, losing calories in the gym is an achievement but that should not let your skin take a hit. Many gyms or sports clubs don’t have clean showers, as most of the people aren’t washing right away which could be a major reason for acne. Hence swipe your face, back and neck after the class and change the clothes if you don’t have a shower and shower as soon as you reach home.

* I will not touch my face unnecessarily: We couldn’t resist touching the face but you have tostop. That dirt from your fingers transfers to your face and leads to breakouts.