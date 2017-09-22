Only in Express

Make a fashion statement with handlooms this festive season

The festival season is here and it's time you flaunt all your traditional attire. Fashion experts suggest traditional woven saris or outfits would be perfect as it represents the pomp and mood of the festivals.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2017 1:55 pm
Navratri, Navratri festivals, Handloom, handloom saree, traditional dress, Navratri days, Navratri night, Navratri Garba night, Navratri dress, Navratri costume, Indian festivals, Indian festivals season, Hindu culture, Hindi religion, Indian express, Indian express news Rock your festive look with handlooms. (Source: File Image)
Related News

For those who want to give a different twist to their festive wear, try the hand-painted kalamkari on handwoven fabrics or a Dhakai blouse with a Patan patola sari and grab eyeballs, suggest experts. Designers Mamata Reddy and Gaurang Shah have shared inputs:

* Bright floral prints with traditional flowers and gajra is sure to grab attention.

* Opt for traditional woven saris or outfits which represent the pomp and mood of the festival and each of the festivity that you choose to be part of. Patan patola, a textile tradition of double ikat, would be a great example as it is a rare sari piece where the background is white. The sari can be paired with a contrast green zardosi embroidered blouse.

* Ivory and white hues inspired from goddess Saraswati will blend beautifully with the theme of celebrations in their neighbourhood and family celebration during the festive days.

* Pair your sari or outfit with a stateliness blouse to stand out from the crowd. For example, a Dhakai blouse with Patan patola sari would look great. A trendy and stylish approach to making a fashion statement is to drape it in new ways that are going to be different from everyone else’s.

* Taking inspiration from the times of yore is a great way to make a statement with your wardrobe. Be subtle yet rich should be the motto, make sure to add a dash of your personal style.

* If you are of the vibrant kind, try the blazing red with earthy kalamkari saris. They will certainly add glitter to your look.

* A rich Benarasi sari paired with a kalamkari outfit will be another charming combination, that will add to the style quotient.

* Making a fashion statement isn’t all about the clothes. It’s about the accessories too. The statement accessory with a bindi would make a perfect balance of tradition and eye-catching style quotient.

* You can also experiment a ‘jugalbandi style’. The result is that the outfit will then have an unexpected twist as you combine vintage and contemporary styles and create a look in a way that becomes a trendsetting festive fashion statement.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News

    Sep 22: Latest News