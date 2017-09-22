Make a fashion statement with handlooms this festive season

Rock your festive look with handlooms. (Source: File Image) Rock your festive look with handlooms. (Source: File Image)

For those who want to give a different twist to their festive wear, try the hand-painted kalamkari on handwoven fabrics or a Dhakai blouse with a Patan patola sari and grab eyeballs, suggest experts. Designers Mamata Reddy and Gaurang Shah have shared inputs:

* Bright floral prints with traditional flowers and gajra is sure to grab attention.

* Opt for traditional woven saris or outfits which represent the pomp and mood of the festival and each of the festivity that you choose to be part of. Patan patola, a textile tradition of double ikat, would be a great example as it is a rare sari piece where the background is white. The sari can be paired with a contrast green zardosi embroidered blouse.

* Ivory and white hues inspired from goddess Saraswati will blend beautifully with the theme of celebrations in their neighbourhood and family celebration during the festive days.

* Pair your sari or outfit with a stateliness blouse to stand out from the crowd. For example, a Dhakai blouse with Patan patola sari would look great. A trendy and stylish approach to making a fashion statement is to drape it in new ways that are going to be different from everyone else’s.

* Taking inspiration from the times of yore is a great way to make a statement with your wardrobe. Be subtle yet rich should be the motto, make sure to add a dash of your personal style.

* If you are of the vibrant kind, try the blazing red with earthy kalamkari saris. They will certainly add glitter to your look.

* A rich Benarasi sari paired with a kalamkari outfit will be another charming combination, that will add to the style quotient.

* Making a fashion statement isn’t all about the clothes. It’s about the accessories too. The statement accessory with a bindi would make a perfect balance of tradition and eye-catching style quotient.

* You can also experiment a ‘jugalbandi style’. The result is that the outfit will then have an unexpected twist as you combine vintage and contemporary styles and create a look in a way that becomes a trendsetting festive fashion statement.

