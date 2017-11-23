Maintain your cosmetic jewellery by following these easy steps

Follow these easy steps and retain the shine of your precious jewellery. (Source: File Photo) Follow these easy steps and retain the shine of your precious jewellery. (Source: File Photo)

Radhika Jain, a designer at MiRa and Charu Singh Chaudhary, founder and creative head at Zooki, have listed few tips:

* Keep them clean and dry. Whether it is a necklace, ring, bracelet or earrings, exposing fashion jewellery to any type of cream, chemical product, lotion, perfume, oil or even water is an undeniable accelerator of tarnishing.

Metals like brass, copper or bronze will oxidize and see their colour changing. Always remove your jewellery before applying a cream, perfume or when you wash your hands.

* Do not forget to give your costume jewellery a little break from time to time. Fashion jewellery is usually not meant to be worn every day. Therefore, if you wear the same pieces of jewellery on a daily basis, you might see discolouration.

* To make your costume jewellery look its best as long as possible is to clean them after each use. So, clean them, or at least wipe them down with a soft cloth to remove any product residues and sweat that accelerates oxidation. Avoid cleaners that contain acid, alcohol, vinegar or ammonia, since they can damage your jewellery.

* Store your fashion jewellery carefully in cotton, butter paper, velvet cases or zip lock bags. Fashion necklaces must vertically hang.

* Store individual items separately to avoid them getting tangled.

