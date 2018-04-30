Main Hoon Na completes 14 years; Sushmita Sen’s saris still remain a classic

Sushmita Sen cut a risque figure in saris in the movie Main Hoon Na. (Source: File Photo) Sushmita Sen cut a risque figure in saris in the movie Main Hoon Na. (Source: File Photo)

With Main Hoon Na completing 14 years today, the movie remains a classic not only for its impressive screenplay, and dynamic action sequences, but also for its remarkable costumes, especially the risque saris of Sushmita Sen.

Draped in low-waisted chiffon saris with a billowing pallu, the actor cut a sultry figure and reiterated that saris can make an alluring statement just as well as a contemporary number. It won’t be an understatement to say that she brought back the glamour of ’70s Bollywood. Though her poised and sophisticated sari avatar found much praise from fans, the actor’s personal style remains muted.

Let’s take a look at the actor’s tryst with the six-yard wonder:

The former Miss Universe was spotted in a semi-sheer peach sari with a dazzling blue border at a wedding function. Accessorising the look with a black tote and a pair of earrings, she had rounded out her look with dewy make-up and neutral lips.

Clad in an ivory sari with a glittery black and red border, the actor looked lovely in the Neeta Lulla creation.

The fitness enthusiast walked the ramp for a charity event in Mumbai in a lemon yellow sari with a tinge of gold. Even though we are not a big fan of the sari, we think she looked radiant.

Sen is a devout pandal hopper during Durga Puja and is often spotted donning the traditional Bengali colours. Once again, we saw her clad in a white silk sari with beautiful red and gold border inserts. Replete with multiple bangles and pearl tear-drop earrings, the actor was a vision in traditional wear.

The Bengali beauty was seen acing another Durga Puja sari look in a white sari with gold motifs and a blood red border. With hair coiffed in a chignon and minimal make-up, she looked pretty.

Posing for a photo with her two daughters, the actor looked elegant in a semi-sheer white sari with a beautiful gold border and red motifs embroidered on it.

We spotted Sen in a sky blue sari with a lightly embellished pallu, which the actor accessorised with a diamond neckpiece. The click dates back to when the actor was rumoured to be dating filmmaker Mudassar Aziz.

In an embellished romantic red and black sari, the actor looked lovely.

What do you think of the actor’s sari style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

