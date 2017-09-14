Mahira Khan’s latest bridal photo shoot is magical and it will leave you spellbound

Mahira Khan is back to win more hearts. (Source: Instagram/divaniindia) Mahira Khan is back to win more hearts. (Source: Instagram/divaniindia)

The lovely Mahira Khan is known to enchant everyone with her beauty and her amazing sense of style. We still remember how she created a stir during the promotions of Raaes in Dubai with her ‘elegant meets casual chic’ looks, especially in the white off-shoulder Lavish Alice jumpsuit. Soon after, she made an appearance with Indian heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor in a bright red beaded asymmetrical hem top and wide legged pants by Faraz Mannan, leaving people weak in their knees.

The actor is back to win more hearts with her beauty in this stunning photo shoot for haute couture brand Diva’ni. We think she looks like a goddess in bridal and festive wear.

In the first picture, she is seen wearing a beautiful jaali work embellished sleeveless blouse with a cold-shoulder detail on one side and a beautiful pastel lehenga with delicate floral embroidery on it. With amazing dewy sheen make-up, defined eyes, a soft brown lip shade and her hair in a low bun accessorised with pink roses, the actor looks dreamy.

In another picture, she looks like a stunning mermaid posing on the rocks, against the deep blue sea in a golden zardozi outfit. The heavy embellished blouse and pants teamed with the high side-slit skirt makes her look surreal. Also, her make-up with the luscious burgundy lip shade, smokey eyes and slicked back hair gives her a fierce and feminine look at the same time.

We love this photo where Khan is seen looking all elegant in a gold embellished lehenga with scallop details on it. The pairing of the lehenga with the white shirt gives an interesting twist to the traditional look. We love the details on this one like the gold embellished collar and sleeves with slits in it. Also, her nude make-up and casually tousled hair looks flawless.

This photo is equally interesting and we like the unconventional yet festive outfit. The heavily embellished scalloped detail gown with tassels on the hem makes for a beautiful cocktail outfit. Don’t miss out on that striking purple lip shade!

Gorgeous, simply gorgeous!

