Mahira Khan or Taapsee Pannu: Who worked the vibrant hues better?

Mahira Khan and Taapsee Pannu pull off tricky colour combinations like a pro. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Mahira Khan and Taapsee Pannu pull off tricky colour combinations like a pro. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Mahira Khan has carved out a niche for herself in the world of cinema with her strong onscreen presence, looks like the Raees actor is making an equally strong case for herself with her style statements. Khan, who is currently in attendance at the UK Film Festival in London, stepped out in a lovely salwaar kameez set from Sozan Kaar. We like the jewel-toned magenta and blue outfit with a heavy embroidery of gold on it.

For the make-up, artist Sumaiyah Omar chose to go with nude tones and neutral lips, giving a perfect backdrop to the eye-popping colours of the outfit. Talk about pulling off a blingy outfit with flair!

Hairstylist Aamir Naveed rounded out the Humsafar actor’s look with a messy chignon and we think she looked graceful.

Another fashionista who worked a vibrant and blingy combo is Taapsee Pannu, who stepped out wearing a hot pink salwaar kameez. The intricate silver threadwork on the bodice and the cuffs made for an attractive detailing. The Pink actor accessorised the look with a pair of pink tinted jhumkis and cream-coloured jutis.

Taapsee Pannu wears a hot pink suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu wears a hot pink suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While we like Pannu’s look, we think it was a tad boring. However, the actor deserves credit for pulling off an ethnic wear in hot pink, which has proved to be a tricky colour in the past. Nevertheless, the interesting blend of hues in Khan’s outfit takes the cake this time.

Who do you think wore it better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd