Mahira Khan or Taapsee Pannu: Who worked the vibrant hues better?

Mahira Khan and Taapsee Pannu stepped out in vibrant ethnic outfits and we like how they managed to ace their looks. Take style tips from them on how to maintain the balance with bright colours. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2018 7:38 pm
Mahira Khan, Mahira Khan latest photos, Mahira Khan fashion, Mahira Khan ethnic fashion, Mahira Khan Pakistani suits, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu latest photos, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Mahira Khan and Taapsee Pannu pull off tricky colour combinations like a pro. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Mahira Khan has carved out a niche for herself in the world of cinema with her strong onscreen presence, looks like  the Raees actor is making an equally strong case for herself with her style statements. Khan, who is currently in attendance at the UK Film Festival in London, stepped out in a lovely salwaar kameez set from Sozan Kaar. We like the jewel-toned magenta and blue outfit with a heavy embroidery of gold on it.

For the make-up, artist Sumaiyah Omar chose to go with nude tones and neutral lips, giving a perfect backdrop to the eye-popping colours of the outfit. Talk about pulling off a blingy outfit with flair!

Hairstylist Aamir Naveed rounded out the Humsafar actor’s look with a messy chignon and we think she looked graceful.

Another fashionista who worked a vibrant and blingy combo is Taapsee Pannu, who stepped out wearing a hot pink salwaar kameez. The intricate silver threadwork on the bodice and the cuffs made for an attractive detailing. The Pink actor accessorised the look with a pair of pink tinted jhumkis and cream-coloured jutis.

Mahira Khan, Mahira Khan latest photos, Mahira Khan fashion, Mahira Khan ethnic fashion, Mahira Khan Pakistani suits, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu latest photos, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu ethnic fashion, indian express, indian express news Taapsee Pannu wears a hot pink suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While we like Pannu’s look, we think it was a tad boring. However, the actor deserves credit for pulling off an ethnic wear in hot pink, which has proved to be a tricky colour in the past. Nevertheless, the interesting blend of hues in Khan’s outfit takes the cake this time.

Who do you think wore it better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

