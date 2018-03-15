Mahira Khan gives us reason to invest in a striped pantsuit this summer

Mahira Khan steps out in a Dhruv Kapoor striped pantsuit. (Designed by: Nidhi Mishra) Mahira Khan steps out in a Dhruv Kapoor striped pantsuit. (Designed by: Nidhi Mishra)

If you are looking for sophistication but with easy and fuss-free styling, then Mahira Khan’s recent sartorial choice will definitely charm you. The Raees actor attended the UK Asian Film Festival in London and we like the formal look she sported at the event.

The Pakistani beauty chose to wear a peppy, striped pantsuit from Dhruv Kapoor at the festival. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani layered the actor’s attire with a sharp, black long coat. For the make-up, artist Sumaiyah Omar chose to give Khan dewy tones and a pink-tinted lip, while, hairstylist Dimple rounded out her look with soft curls. Catch a glimpse here.

Khan’s simplistic sartorial choices have impressed us in the past as well. Remember her all-black sari look for the promotions of Verna? The actor had opted for a sari with a colourful, striped trailing pallu and it was a sight to behold. We think she looked lovely.

On another occasion, Khan looked every bit the diva she is, in a red Rami Ali gown. Styled by Harisinghani, the styling of the off-shoulder gown with a diamond necklace from Bvlgari was clever and right on point. Pulling her hair up into a neat ponytail, with minimal make-up, perfectly lined eyes and red lips further accentuated her look.

We like the actor’s stylish, muted looks, but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

