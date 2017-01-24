Pak actress Mahira Khan keeps it chic and classy for Raees promotions, a far cry from her traditional look in the film

Mahira Khan kept it chic for Raees promotions in Dubai. (Instagram/Mahira Khan) Mahira Khan kept it chic for Raees promotions in Dubai. (Instagram/Mahira Khan)

Mahira Khan is not a stranger to controversies. The Pakistani actress, who landed a dream debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, was unfortunately caught in the middle of a political turmoil between India and Pakistan owing to the Uri attacks and a ban on Pakistani artistes working in the country. With her film set to release on January 25, there’s a lot of buzz going around its delivery at the Box Office. Promotions are going on in full-swing but minus the actress, as she has been barred from promoting Raees in India with her team. But did this dampen her spirits? No. What if India is off-limits, there’s always Dubai! Khan was seen promoting her film and in style!

For her first appearance, the actress chose a chic off-shoulder Lavish Alice jumpsuit in white with a twisted front, which also gave the impression of a knot. The actress went ahead with voluminous curls and a pair of metallic ankle straps. Celebrity make-up artist Krystal George rounded her look perfectly with soft, subtle make-up. We love her choice of outfit and how she kept the look simple and classy at the same time.

For another round of promotions, Khan was seen stepping out in a chic brown pleated midi dress from House of Nomad, which she paired beautifully with a matching coat. A pair of black Louboutins, low ponytail and red lip complemented her look. We think, here too the actress looked lovely. Usually, it’s a little difficult to carry off this colour but Khan did a fabulous job. Don’t you think?

Which look do you like the most on her? Let us know in the comments below.

