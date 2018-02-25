Mahira Khan or Athiya Shetty: Who pulled off the embellished ethnic ensemble better?

Mahira Khan in Faraz Manan or Athiya Shetty in JADE: Which one’s your pick? (Source: farazmanan/ Instagram) Mahira Khan in Faraz Manan or Athiya Shetty in JADE: Which one’s your pick? (Source: farazmanan/ Instagram)

Embellished ethnic wears are not only elegant and classy, they add a touch of royalty to every look. From Sridevi to Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor, almost all Bollywood celebs have been spotted wearing them. Mahira Khan and Athiya Shetty too, were recently seen wearing intricately embellished ethnic wears and needless to say, both of them pulled off their outfits with utmost grace.

While attending the Lux Style Awards 2018, Mahira Khan looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white sharara by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. Featuring heavy golden embellishments, the kurta styled top had a scalloped hem with golden tassels on on it. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the sharara was teamed with a matching dupatta on one side. A matching belt was cinched at the waist, which helped give the outfit some structure. She accesorised it with statement earrings by Sherezad Jewellery.

Make-up artist Adnan Ansari gave her a refreshing look with a dewy sheen, a little blush on the cheeks, bright red lips and thickly-lined eyes. While hairstylists Maram and Aabroo styled her hair into a sleek, low bun.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty too made heads turn in a pastel shaded, fully embellished anarkali from JADE by Monica and Karishma. The floor-length outfit featured a plunging neckline and it was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta. She kept her accessories minimal, which we think was a good move otherwise it may have looked a bit overdone. She teamed her outfit with a pair of golden danglers.

Neutral make-up shade with a dash of pink on the lips and almost nude eyes rounded off her look. Her hair was styled in a wavy tousled manner.

Athiya Shetty looks resplendent in JADE by Monica and Karishma. Athiya Shetty looks resplendent in JADE by Monica and Karishma.

We think both the actors looked gorgeous. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd