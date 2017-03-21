Mahira Khan makes for a pretty picture with Ranbir Kapoor at an event in Dubai

Mahira Khan’s sense of style is cool and elegant at the same time. Mahira Khan’s sense of style is cool and elegant at the same time.

Mahira Khan might be banned from doing another film in Bollywood but that doesn’t mean the actress has lost her B-Town touch. At an event in Dubai, the actress was seen mingling with our ‘desi’ hearthrob Ranbir Kapoor, looking elegant and gorgeous as usual. The ‘Raees’ actress was seen donning two different looks, one in pristine white and the other in blood red.

For the press meet during the day at the Global Teacher Prize event, Khan opted for a white outfit by Avaro Figlio. We love how dreamy she looked in the sheer voluminous sleeves top which she paired with a fitted fish tail hem skirt and nude heels. Her hair was kept simple and sleek and make-up was minimal with just a touch of a gorgeous brown lip shade to lift the look up by a notch. We think she did good for a daytime appearance.

But the real winner was her evening look when Khan stepped out in a red beaded asymmetrical hem top and wide legged pants by Faraz Mannan. Here too, the actress kept her hair and make-up simple, letting her outfit do the talking. A pair of statement earrings might have worked better here but the dainty earrings also looked good on her. We can’t get over how gorgeous the outfit is!

We prefer her evening look to her daytime one. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

