Mahira Khan shows interesting ways to paint your wardrobe black with her latest outfits

Mahira Khan slays in black. (Source: Instagram) Mahira Khan slays in black. (Source: Instagram)

Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan has made her presence felt in the fashion circuit with elegant ethnic ensembles. And, the actor does not shy away from experimenting with chic outfits. Remember her style files during the promotions of Raees, in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Recently, she also wooed fashion aficionados with a stunning bridal shoot for haute couture brand Diva’ni. Well, the 32-year-old is back on the fashion block spreading a wisp of black magic — no, not literally… but with her latest outfits.

The actor, who has also starred in many small screen soap operas, flaunted black as her colour of choice – in both ethnic and contemporary – and we can’t decide which outfit looked better. Promoting her upcoming movie ‘Verna’ in Pakistan, the actor opted for an-all black sari teamed with a matching blouse. The ensemble would been bland, if not for the pop of colour with her vibrant blue striped pallu that she left as a trail behind her. Subtle yet stylish, she looked lovely. Check out the pictures here.

Sequinned tassels hanging from the actor’s sheer sleeve upped the glam quotient of her look.

Adding to the mystique of her ensemble, she called the shots with crimson coated lips, dewy make-up and hair pulled back into a sophisticated bun.

While she managed to impress the fashion police in this look, she grabbed many eyeballs in a complete turn-around with a contemporary outfit. Dressed in black leather pants and a tuck-in white shirt, she cinched a Gucci belt at the waist, and charmed her fans. Here’s her look.

Cascading curls, black heels and nude make-up rounded out her look nicely.

We love both the designer outfits, and it is difficult to pick one. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd