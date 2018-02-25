Madhuri Dixit’s ethnic outfit is drool-worthy but the execution is TOO boring

Madhuri Dixit Nene looks splendid in a Rimple and Harpreet Narula outfit. (Source: stylebyami/ Instagram) Madhuri Dixit Nene looks splendid in a Rimple and Harpreet Narula outfit. (Source: stylebyami/ Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s style statements have mostly been simple and straightforward. However, at the Lakme Fashion Week, we saw the actor experimenting with fusion, in an aqua blue sari teamed with a jacket from Ridhi Mehra. The trendy outfit gave us hopes that the actor could be more experimental in the future. But that wasn’t to be as Madhuri once again chose to go with the tried and tested as she recently stepped out in a Rimple and Harpreet Narula outfit.

Though we love the opulence of the piece that the ace designers generally bring to their creations, we wish she had stuck to a more trendy style. To no one’s surprise, the designer duo’s royal blue anarkali was a lavish number. The two, who have been designing costumes for Bollywood’s period dramas like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and others, have a reputation for opulent clothing with intricate embroidery. And keeping with their signature style, Dixit’s ethnic ensemble had generous gold embroidered patterns all over it.

The outfit was teamed with a sheer light blue dupatta with gold border and we think it looked lovely. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with a pair of gold jhumkis and a ring, keeping it easy in the accessory department.

The Dhak Dhak girl went with a nude palette for make-up and pink-tinted matte lips. She rounded out her look with hair styled into a chignon.

Though we love her outfit, we think the look was boring. What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

