Madhuri Dixit’s latest sari look with a short jacket is giving a Navratri vibe in spring

Madhuri Dixit Nene was recently seen wearing an aqua blue sari with a trendy coat from Ridhi Mehra’s latest collection launched at LFW S/R 2018. (Source: Ami Patel/ Instagram) Madhuri Dixit Nene was recently seen wearing an aqua blue sari with a trendy coat from Ridhi Mehra’s latest collection launched at LFW S/R 2018. (Source: Ami Patel/ Instagram)

Saris hold a very special place in the hearts of Indian women, and of late, new and modern ways of wearing it has been picking up traction. And for those who think that the elegant six-yards are boring or lack innovation, then you have another think coming. Thanks to Bollywood divas such as Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, we now have a whole host of new ways to drape the traditional garb that are sensuous and intriguing as well. Contributing to the list is Madhuri Dixit Nene, who recently wore a sari-jacket combo that’s quirky, festive and endearing. Easy #stylegoals for this wedding season.

Wearing an aqua blue sari from Ridhi Mehra’s fresh off-the-ramp Cinco collection unveiled at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, the ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ stole our heart with her infectious smile and poise. The satin sari with white floral prints embossed on the border and pallu was simple and classy, but wouldn’t have turned heads on its own if it weren’t for the it being paired with a short coat or angrakhu, which resembled the traditional Gujarati outfit kediyu. Together, the combination was stunning.

The front-open short coat with sheer flute sleeves and faded gold gota work, a ruffled hemline that gives the vibe of a kediyu, which is a traditional shirt worn by Gujarati men during Navratri. The sari’s zari work with a decorated border near the waist accentuated her figure and giving her otherwise rather uninteresting outfit an edge.

Stylist Ami Patel paired her chic outfit with big silver statement earrings from Amrapali Jewel, maintaining a subtle look without much drama. We really like the simple make-up with smokey eye, highlighted brows and little gloss on the lips, adding the oomph to her look. With hair kept open with little puff and side-parting her look was round out elegantly.

What do you think of this look? Tell us in comments below.

