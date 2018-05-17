Madhuri Dixit Nene in this floral Anita Dongre sari is a picture of pure elegance and beauty

Madhuri Dixit Nene in an Anita Dongre sari. (Source: shnoy09/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit Nene in an Anita Dongre sari. (Source: shnoy09/Instagram)

If there is a celebrity who can be personified with grace and elegance, it is none other than Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene. While the 51-year-old actor has been praised by critics for her acting and dancing skills onscreen, she is also quite a stunner off it. It wouldn’t be wrong to call Nene the queen of saris, be it a subtle chiffon, an embellished georgette or all-out bling. Almost every time she makes an appearance, we go weak in our knees. This time too, Dixit had us going gaga over her beauty, even though her choice of sari wasn’t really noteworthy.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit: 10 times the Dhak Dhak girl set our hearts on fire with her grace in saris

Stepping out for the promotion of Bucketlist, the Dhak Dhak girl looked ethereal in a black and gold Anita Dongre creation adorned with floral bootis all over it. A pair of beautiful gold and pearl earrings worn with a matching neckpiece added charm to her look.

We love how the make-up with the pink lip shade, well-defined kohl eyes and a black bindi complemented her look. Check out the pictures here:

Interestingly, the sari is not the only outfit the actor could pull off beautifully. Nene was also seen in a beautiful tulip-print maxi which she wore with a peppy pink cape by Anushree. We love how well the pairing worked – the soft print of the dress with the bright hue of the cape.

She complemented her look with a statement neckpiece and soft make-up.

Do you like Madhuri Dixit’s latest style quotient? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd