Madhuri Dixit Nene and Athiya Shetty show us how to be comfortable in jumpsuits this summer

From L to R: Athiya Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene in jumpsuits. (Source: Instagram/Athiya Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene) From L to R: Athiya Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene in jumpsuits. (Source: Instagram/Athiya Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene)

Admit it or not, most people prefer to stay away from pants/jumpsuits in summers. Their favoured choice of outfit would be a simple cotton dress or flowy salwar suit, but not these celebs. This time it’s Madhuri Dixit Nene and Athiya Shetty showing us how to embrace jumpsuits in the heat and still look cool.

Recently, the Devdas actress was seen looking really smart and, of course, lovely in a marsala toned jumpsuit. It’s not easy to pull off a dark tone in the heat but she did it in style.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel chose this layered jumpsuit by Tanieya Khanuja and accessorised it well with a ring and minimalistic earrings from Misho. A pair of nude heels rounded the look. Adding the perfect touch was celebrity make-up artist Nileysh Parmaar with a matching lip shade and soft smoky eyes and celebrity hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre keeping it neat with a pulled back ponytail.

Athiya Shetty too gave us major chill vibes in a striped cotton jumpsuit by Sameer Madan.

At first glance, we thought she paired her jammies with a smart blazer, looking all chic and comfortable. But hey, that’s fine too because for us it’s one of her coolest looks ever and can easily qualify as #OOTD. The source behind this curation is celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi who paired her outfit with large hoops from Forever 21 and lace-up patent leather shoes from Topshop. Her hair and make-up were kept equally gorgeous with voluminous hair, dewy face make-up and a pink lip shade by celebrity make-up and hairstylist Susane Manuel.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd